Vlisco Women’s Mentoring Program is now open

3rd edition of Women’s Mentoring Program is inviting partcipants

Vlisco is delighted to invite you to participate in the 3rd edition of its Women’s Mentoring Program, a platform that offers future talent the opportunity to discover their true potential and build skills towards their professional development.

Since its inception in 2019, the Vlisco Women’s Mentoring Program offers young women the opportunity to learn from notable role models in several business sectors. Fifteen women have benefitted from the program thus far.



The Mentoring Program is open to participants between the ages of 18 and 35 years. Young professionals who aspire to enroll in the Vlisco Women’s Mentoring program should send a short video of maximum 1 minute of themselves stating the reason(s) why they should be admitted into the mentoring program.



Video applications are now open and should be submitted via WhatsApp to 057 6209959 before 21st March. Please note that video applications received after the closing date will not be considered. Any questions can be directed to dinah@djembeconsultants.com

The selected mentees will be announced during the Vlisco Women’s Mentoring Event - Hope to see you there!



