Press Releases

Vlisco women's mentoring programe

Rev. Stephen Badu

On Friday 14th August 2020, the wax print specialist, Vlisco, organised a mentorship program for 15 aspiring female leaders. The mentorship program is designed to empower and support aspiring female leaders.

Vlisco has long been a brand that not only creates beautiful fabrics but one that inspires and champions the role of women in our society.



This led to the launch of the Vlisco Women’s Mentoring Program in 2019, with the aim of impacting the lives of young Ghanaian women by providing guidance on developing key skills in a variety of relevant areas.



A total of 15 young women, mentees from 2019 and 2020 Women's Month Editions, enjoyed a 2- hour mentoring session with Rev Dr Joyce Aryee, Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, at the newly refurbished Accra City Hotel to provide an interactive learning experience.



Topic covered was: “The World of work, business and family, post Covid” followed by a question and answer session.



Vlisco Marketing Director Rev. Stephen Badu elaborated on the mission to impact the lives of young Ghanaian women. “Our aim is to inspire these talented and ambitious women to achieve their professional goals through insights from professional mentors.

Aside these sessions and considering the coronavirus pandemic, we encourage our mentees to make strong use of all the social media tools which are largely available to get the maximum guidance from their various mentors.”



Vlisco, a story as unique as our fabrics



Our heritage is quite unlike any other. Since 1846, we’ve created unique textiles influencing the fashion landscape in West and Central Africa.



Ever since Vlisco’s inception almost 170 years ago, there’s been an unbroken bond between our fabrics and the African women they adorned. For countless generations, true beauty and wisdom have been passed down from mother to daughter.



Knowledge about heritage, culture, traditions and their love of original Wax Hollandais. This bond between women and Vlisco has continued to deepen over the last century and Vlisco is now woven into the very fabric of African culture. A bond that is sure to endure for centuries to come.

Vlisco, the true original, since 1846.

















Source: Vlisco Ghana

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.