VocalEssence Chorale launches 'We Are All Involved' campaign

VocalEssence Chorale is an interdenominational choir of energetic and resilient youth with the zeal to spread the love and word of God through music.

As the year 2020 marks an election year for Ghana, VocalEssence Chorale admonishes us as Ghanaians to partake in a peaceful election and to maximize our strength to build our Motherland.



They call this the 'We Are All Involved' campaign. A campaign of peace and patriotism. This campaign is being delivered through 8 artistic Ghanaian patriotic songs which includes but is not limited to: Arise Ghana Youth (by J.M.T Dooso), the Ghana National Anthem (by Phillip Gbeho) and many more songs that will spark nostalgia and stir up the patriotic spirit of the Ghanaian.



It is worthy to note that the Ghana National Anthem has three stanzas poetically written by Emmanuel Pappoe-Thompson and composed by Phillip Gbeho.



The first stanza calls on God to bless our homeland whiles filling our heart with true humility and making us fearless.

The Anthem concludes with a call on us to arise and under God, March forevermore! These beautiful yet thought-provoking lyrics worthy of putting one in a pensive mood, have been mellifluously rendered by the VocalEssence Chorale Ghana.



