Vodafone Foundation marks international day of Charity with donations to new mothers

As part of efforts to mark International Day of Charity, Vodafone Ghana Foundation has donated hampers to 30 newly delivered mothers in designated hospitals in the Greater Accra and Northern Regions.

The hamper which contained essential items such as baby diapers, mosquito nets, soap, disinfectant, lotion, clothes and COVID-19 safety items were given to mothers and babies in hospitals including LEKMA Teshie, Amasaman Government Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital and West Gonja Catholic Hospital in the Savannah Region.



Speaking on the donation, Board Member of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Mr. Michael N.A. Cobblah, said, the initiative forms part of the Foundation’s new project dubbed #BirthdayStars Project.



“To support sustainable initiatives that drive social change, improve people’s lives and solve pressing social needs, the Foundation has launched an initiative called the #BirthdayStars Project. The project seeks to execute monthly initiatives tied to staff birthday celebrants to mark special days in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations in that particular month”.



“And as part of activities to mark the project for the month, the Foundation together with Vodafone staff who are celebrating their birthdays in the month of September decided to donate to newly delivered mothers and settle the bills of the mothers who were still in the hospitals because of medical bills.



In all, five (5) health facilities in the Greater Accra and Northern Regions have been selected to benefit from this charity”, he explained.





Commenting on the initiative, Lead of Vodafone Ghana Foundation Rev. Amaris Nana Perbi, said Vodafone Foundation is committed to invest in strategic initiatives for the betterment of communities.



“Over the years, we have freed new mothers who cannot afford to pay for their medical bills to go home and unite with their families and loved ones through initiatives such as homecoming.



We will continue to ensure we make a difference in the lives of millions across the country in all the ways we can to ensure we fully execute our mandate of bettering lives”.





On his part, Mr. Charles Banafo, Head of Administration, LEKMA Hospital, commended Vodafone Ghana Foundation for the kind gesture and also appealed to some foreign nationals to desist from the attitude of not paying their bills after receiving medical care.



This he said does not help hospital facilities to administer healthcare in their full capacities.



The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Vodafone Ghana, Vodafone Ghana Foundation, and birthday celebrants for the support.

