Vodafone Ghana Foundation launches Kindred Fund to drive sustainable development

Vodafone Ghana Foundation launches Kindred Fund

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone Ghana Foundation, the charity arm of Vodafone Ghana has launched the ‘Kindred fund’ to support its sustainable initiatives to drive social change, improve people’s lives and solve pressing social needs.

The Kindred Fund is a contributory fund of the Kindred network; a network of corporate organizations and individuals with a track record of engaging in philanthropic and impactful projects.



Speaking during the launch, Chief Executive Officer at Vodafone Ghana, Mrs. Patricia Obo-Nai urged institutions and individuals to support the Foundation’s sustainable initiatives to make greater impacts.



“The Foundation has been on an impactful journey by improving lives and transforming communities. In line with our strategic efforts to touch the lives of millions of Ghanaians, we continue to increase ICT literacy by giving out computers to schools, building ICT labs and empowering the youth with coding skills.



It is also heartwarming to empower women in rural areas to leverage technology to drive productivity in businesses. There is power in technology and thus we are contributing to increasing digital education. With your help, I believe we can introduce more children to ICT and rural communities to digital and financial inclusion”.



“Ladies and Gentlemen, if we can make such a significant impact as an organization, I believe we can make phenomenal progress with the right partners, family and support. In order to achieve this, we are introducing the Kindred Fund through the power of partnerships to fund various projects. I look forward to addressing you all as partners in this journey of sustainable developments and implore you all to contribute and pledge towards our Kindred fund”, she added.

Gracing the occasion, 2nd Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia applauded the foundation for its various philanthropic and developmental initiatives over the years.



“I have observed with admiration the various philanthropic and developmental initiatives over the years. Your impact in the lives of children, women entrepreneurs, young girls and many more in this country is heartwarming. I applaud your efforts to positively impact individuals and communities and I am very proud of your achievements”.



“Social responsibilities and ethical practices are vital to the success of corporate bodies. The purpose of social responsibilities is to give back to society and the projects of Vodafone Ghana Foundation exemplifies the concept of social responsibility and its ability to drive sustainable inclusive developments for all.



Your passion and deliberate approach towards contributing to national development with a focus on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals should also serve as a blueprint to other developmental bodies. There is power in collaboration and I, therefore, invite all institutions and individuals and potential partners to join forces with the Vodafone Ghana Foundation to ensure sustainable development using CSR as a tool”, she concluded.



On his part, the Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Rev. Amaris Perbi, said organisations and individuals can be part of the Kindred Network by getting in touch with any Vodafone Staff or by calling 255 or contacting Vodafone Ghana Foundation via +23320222555 or foundation.gh@vodafone.com for assistance.