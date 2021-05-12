Vodafone Ghana Foundation marks Mothers’ Day with Porter’s Village orphanage

Vodafone Ghana Foundation celebrated Mothers’ Day with children and staff of Porter’s Village

Source: Vodafone Ghana Foundation

As part of its Birthday Stars initiative, Vodafone Ghana Foundation, has celebrated Mothers’ Day with children and staff of Porter’s Village in Dodowa, Accra.

The event featured celebrities including; Wutah Kobby, Beverly afaglo, Ama K Abebrese, and Rev. Mary Ghansah, all of whose birthdays fall on various days in the month of May.



The event also saw the cutting of cake, health screening, serving of food and drinks and donation of cash to the orphanage.



Speaking at the event, Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Rev Amaris Nana Agyei Pebi, said the May Birthday Stars and Mothers’ Day events compliments the Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s goal of making the world a better place.



“Earlier, we had an ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) screening for about 120 children of this home, followed by a time with a Doctor where all present including our volunteers and godmothers had a one-on-one session to discuss pertinent health issues with the doctors. We believe with these activities, we are contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being, Goal 10: Reduced Inequality and Goal 17: partnerships to achieve a common goal”.



He added “Mothers deserve to be celebrated and honoured for their positive contributions and as such this is the Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s special way of celebrating the mothers at the Potter’s Village for taking care of these young children here. We have six yards of cloth for all the 20 caretakers and staff.

We also have medical consumables such as malaria test kits, anti-malaria treatments, vitamin c-fortified tablets, dewormers, paracetamol, and a storage facility aimed at curbing the present situation in which food items go bad as a result of lack of a storage area. These items will assist them in their work to care for the children”, he added.



Expressing her appreciation to the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, the Founder of the orphanage, Madam Jane Adu, advised parents to spend more time with their children, exercise more patience with them and nurture them to be God-fearing.



She also appealed for more support from other institutions as the orphanage lacks other facilities.







