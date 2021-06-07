Vodafone Ghana Foundation takes Healthfest to Dawhenya

Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Amaris Nana A. Perbi with other key stakeholders after the event

Source: Vodafone Ghana

In line with its initiative to provide free medical outreach programmes across the country, Vodafone Ghana Foundation has taken its impactful free health screening to Dawhenya in the Greater Accra Region.

The one-day event which was in collaboration with Ghana Health Service, Mother and Child Foundation screened over 500 people on Diabetes, Hepatitis B, Tuberculosis, HIV-AIDS, Malaria, Syphilis, COVID-19 among others. Pregnant women in the community also received free ultra-scan.



The event also gave free medication and treatment, National Health Insurance cards, and renewals of the cards.



Speaking at the event, Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Amaris Nana A. Perbi, said the activity in the Ningo Prampram district is also aimed at increasing good health in the community during the pandemic.



“Over the past 12 years, Vodafone Ghana Foundation has relentlessly implemented some of the most altruistic initiatives throughout the country. With initiatives like the Healthfest initiative which we have implemented for several years, we will continue to provide free health screening, free medication, free National Health Insurance, and more with an able team of medical doctors and nurses”.



“Today, we are gathered here in Dawhenya in the Greater Accra Ningo Prampram district where the members of this community can literally walk in and test for a plethora of medical ailments. Due to the on-going pandemic, some may have stayed away from hospitals and thus may not be updated on their medical status and thus we at Vodafone Ghana Foundation deemed it important to bring the hospital to them to screen them and to ensure all is well”, he added.

Commenting on the initiative Deputy Director of Nursing Services, Vivian Dwira, said the initiative is very commendable as such activities increase access to good quality health across Ghana.



“Ghana Health Service cannot do it all and therefore we need initiatives as these from institutions and individuals to help increase access to good quality health across Ghana. In this district, we have few health personnel here so bringing in this facility to the community is very commendable. Also, the old and the needy can benefit a lot from this”.



On his part, Assembly member for the North Dawhenya electoral area in the Ningo Prampram district, Moses Nii Kutor, commended Vodafone Ghana Foundation for bringing the health festival to the district.



“On behalf of the community, we say thank you to the Vodafone Ghana Foundation and its partners. Our health is our wealth and we are glad and privileged to have good health at our doorstep”.