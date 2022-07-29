Vodafone Ghana agrees to sell stake in operations to Telecel

Vodafone Plc, the parent company of Vodafone Ghana, in a bid to focus on key markets has agreed on a sale of its operations in Ghana to Telecel Group.
A spokesperson for Vodafone Ghana said the majority stake will be sold to Africa-focused Telecel, subject to certain conditions.
According to a Bloomberg report, confidential sources say Telecel plans to help fund the acquisition of the company by offloading the its mobile towers.
Vodafone paid $900 million to the government of Ghana for a 70% stake in the company while the government maintains a 30% stake.
Telecel currently operates in more than 30 countries and employs over 700 staff, according to its website.
It has struck deals in Gibraltar, Liberia, and Mauritania in recent years.
