1
Menu
Business

Vodafone Ghana agrees to sell stake in operations to Telecel

Vodafone Office Vodafone operates in Ghana

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vodafone Plc, the parent company of Vodafone Ghana, in a bid to focus on key markets has agreed on a sale of its operations in Ghana to Telecel Group.

A spokesperson for Vodafone Ghana said the majority stake will be sold to Africa-focused Telecel, subject to certain conditions.

According to a Bloomberg report, confidential sources say Telecel plans to help fund the acquisition of the company by offloading the its mobile towers.

Vodafone paid $900 million to the government of Ghana for a 70% stake in the company while the government maintains a 30% stake.

Telecel currently operates in more than 30 countries and employs over 700 staff, according to its website.

It has struck deals in Gibraltar, Liberia, and Mauritania in recent years.

SSD/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: