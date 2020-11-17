Vodafone Ghana makes history by winning 15 awards over the weekend

CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai received the SSI STEM Leadership Award

Telecommunications giant, Vodafone Ghana, has bagged 15 prestigious awards from four separate events held over the weekend. The awards affirm Vodafone’s outstanding leadership in digital innovation and technology, customer experience, sustainability and impactful social interventions as well as engaging brand and marketing campaigns.

Vodafone was honoured with four key awards at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA). They include the esteemed Telecom CEO of the Year award, received by Vodafone’s remarkable Chief Executive, Patricia Obo-Nai. Vodafone also picked the Telecom Business of the Decade, Customer Experience of the Year and the Digital Enabler of the Year awards.



At the fourth edition of the Sustainability and Social Impact (SSI) Awards, the Vodafone Ghana Foundation picked seven awards. They include Best COVID-19 Health Care Response Initiative, Innovative Project of the Year (Birthday Stars and 3-Belt Homecoming), Best Employee Volunteering Initiatives, Best Company in Project Eradicating Streetism and SSI Project of the Year (Health).



CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai received the SSI STEM Leadership Award and Amaris Nana Adjei Perbi, Head of Vodafone Foundation, was named SSI Emerging Personality of the Year.



In further recognition of the creativity of the global brand, The Chartered Institute of Marketing also awarded Vodafone the Above-The-Line Commercial of the Year for its 2 Moorch Data campaign, and Below-The-Line Commercial of the Year for its 4G GigabitNet launch campaign.



Vodafone’s multiple award-winning Healthline TV Programme was also adjudged TV Programme of the Year.

To climax the weekend, the National Communications Awards, crowned Vodafone CEO, Patricia Obo-Nai as the Telecommunications Personality of the Year.



Commenting on the awards, Patricia thanked customers, staff and stakeholders. She said:



“It is truly a great honour to receive fifteen esteemed awards over the weekend. We are thrilled and excited about this achievement. On behalf of the leadership and management of Vodafone Ghana, we say ‘thank you’ to our cherished customers and dedicated staff for making this possible. We will continue to invest heavily in our network, the communities and in initiatives that transform businesses and enrich the lives of our customers.”



It is worth noting that in addition to being named The Telecom CEO of the Year and Telecom Personality of the year, Vodafone Ghana Chief Executive Patricia Obo-Nai, is making notable international thought leadership impact, in the areas of Gender, Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), the Digital Future, Youth and Future Skills, Maternal Health, Telecoms Industry, Financial Inclusion and Combating COVID-19.



Vodafone’s passion for innovation is unquestionable. The Telco continues to lead the industry with unrivalled products such as the Free MMI service, which allows Vodafone customers to send money to any mobile money service provider for free. This is the most pioneering and incredible initiative the industry has seen since the inception of mobile financial services in Ghana.

The telecommunications giant has consistently shown commitment and focus on delivering unmatched customer experience across all its touchpoints. The Digital Telco’s various digital customer-engaging channels including TOBI, (an artificial intelligent powered chatbot) enables customers to interact and connect with the brand with much convenience and ease.



TOBi has presence across Vodafone’s digital channels including My Vodafone App, Facebook Messenger, Corporate Website and WhatsApp.



Through the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, the Telco has numerous initiatives that are transforming lives across the country. One of the very noble initiatives is the Vodafone Healthline Call Centre, which was activated during the pandemic to empower Ghanaians with accurate COVID-19 information and refer suspected cases to the Rapid Response Team (RRT).



The Foundation also collaborated with the Ark Foundation to establish a transit shelter for victims of domestic abuse. This initiative was funded by Vodafone employees and supported by the Vodafone Foundation.



Vodafone’s comprehensive COVID-19 response plan undoubtedly placed Telco at the forefront of organisations helping the country in the fight. The Telco provided remarkable support to the Government of Ghana in the fight against COVID-19.











