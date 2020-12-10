Vodafone and MicroEnsure unveil an all-inclusive insurance product for customers

Pushpinder Gujral, Director of Consumer Business Unit

Telecommunications giant, Vodafone Ghana has partnered with MicroEnsure, a global provider of micro, nano and digital insurance products, to launch an all-inclusive mobile insurance product known as SafeNet for customers. SafeNet is underwritten by Enterprise Life Assurance Company Limited and Prudential Life Insurance Ghana Limited.

The product has been designed to offer customers various insurance benefits including hospital cash compensations, accidental injuries and disability cover as well as life insurance. SafeNet offers simple, easy and convenient insurance options that allow customers to pay as little as GHs0.50 to enjoy these exceptional benefits.



In line with its commitment to lessen the economic impact of the pandemic on customers, Vodafone Ghana through SafeNet is offering subscribers free insurance cover for the next six months. Customers who recharged more will get to enjoy more cover and ultimately more claims at no cost to them. Customers can access more insurance plans to secure themselves and their families in order to enjoy higher claims at very competitive premiums.



Commenting on the service, Pushpinder Gujral, Consumer Business Unit (CBU) Director said:



“As a business, we are always looking for ways to meet our consumers’ needs by offering them unique value added services. Mobile insurance is one of the many products aimed at cushioning our customers in these COVID-19 times. SafeNet allows customers to pay certain premiums in order to enjoy insurance cover monthly.

We developed this to enable our customers bounce back swiftly should the unexpected happen. Customers can access the insurance by dialing the short code *592# or by sending ‘Yes’ to the short code 592 to activate the offer.’’



Commenting on the service, Leona Abban, Country Manager of MicroEnsure Ghana said:



“We are excited to be partnering with Vodafone on this unique product which is underwritten by two of Ghana’s leading insurance companies - Enterprise Life Assurance and Prudential Life Insurance. We hope this relationship grows to enable us to provide them with more innovative initiatives.”



Vodafone Ghana has over the years introduced industry-first packages for its customers and mobile money agents by collaborating with renowned insurance companies. This forms part of the Telco’s commitment to continuously offer customers great value and relief during this difficult period.

Source: Vodafone Ghana