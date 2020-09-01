Press Releases

Vodafone becomes first company to introduce 4 months parental leave for employees

Hannah Ashiokai Akrong Director of Human Resources at Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone has introduced a new policy that enables all its employees to have more time with their families while welcoming new children.

Per the new Parenting Policy, every employee whose partner is having a baby, adopts a child or becomes a parent through surrogacy will enjoy 4 months of paid leave.



This policy extends the company’s 4-month maternity policy to its male employees and other employees who become parents through adoption or surrogacy.



The policy affirms Vodafone’s position as a top employer, passionate about driving a diverse and inclusive work environment. The parenting leave is a significant improvement for male employees who previously enjoyed only 2 weeks paternity leave.



Commenting on the policy Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, Director of Human Resources at Vodafone Ghana said:



‘’We are excited about the new policy that offers more flexibility to our employees who will now enjoy 4 months paid leave as they welcome new additions to their families.

Our business success is underpinned by the well-being of our employees, who are our most valuable asset. This is why we stretch our limits to offer them exceptional working conditions and policies that empower them to give their best.



We pride ourselves on a number of industry firsts when it comes to the employee experience and we truly know this will be life changing for all our employees.



Employees can access this leave within the first 18 months after their child is born or adopted.’’



This new Parental Leave Policy is a global policy that will benefit all Vodafone employees. It further underlines the Telco’s strong commitment to diversity and gender equality.



In March 2015, Vodafone pioneered a global maternity policy, offering women across Vodafone’s markets and operations a minimum of 4 months fully paid maternity leave and a 30-hour week at full pay for the first six months after their return to work.

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.