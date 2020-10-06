Vodafone celebrates and rewards customers during customer care week

Director of Digital Transformation and Commercial Operations, Angela Mensah-Poku

Source: Vodafone Ghana

In line with its commitment to continually reward and engage its customers, Vodafone Ghana is once again celebrating Customer Experience Week with a host of exciting activities and initiatives.

Commencing the week-long celebration, Vodafone offered its customers free and unrestricted calls to Vodafone numbers all day on Sunday.



Throughout the week, Vodafone will engage and reward its customer base including enterprise customers with exciting prizes such as Vodafone Cash, gift baskets, mifis with data, airtime and Vodafone souvenirs.



Vodafone is also giving away unique gift packs to customers during an ‘unspecified hour’ within its shops. The items in the gift packs include hand sanitisers and nose masks.



Vodafone’s Enterprise Customers will also get to use Telco's Bulk SMS platform and Caller Ring Back Tune for promotional campaigns throughout the month.

Commenting on Vodafone’s Care Week celebration, Angela Mensah-Poku, the Director of Digital Transformation and Commercial Operations said:



“At Vodafone, we continually strive to deliver an outstanding customer experience by putting the customer first. This has been embedded in our day-to-day business to ensure great customer experience remains at the heart of what we do. Customers want the best of services at all times because it is a promise we make to them when they sign up with us. Our brand promise is a proposition to stand beside the customer at all times as they make the leap into the unknown digital future. Throughout the week, we step up our superior passion for customers and project our undisputed leadership in customer experience. The customer deserves more – and we understand that language, I dare say, more than any other company in Ghana’s fast paced telecommunications sector.”



As part of the organisation’s loyalty programme, Vodafone will also reward customers whose birthdays are in October with free on-net calls to friends, families and loved ones. Customers also get to enjoy free on-net calls for a number of days on their 2nd, 5th and 10th anniversary on the network.

Source: Vodafone Ghana