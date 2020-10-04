Vodafone customers to enjoy free calls on Sunday

As part of efforts to mark this year’s Customers Care Week, Vodafone Ghana is offering customers free and unrestricted calls to Vodafone numbers all day on Sunday 4, October 2020.

This means that from 12am to 11:59pm on Sunday, customers will not be charged for calls made to Vodafone numbers.



The move by the telecommunications company is to show appreciation and celebrate all its customers for their loyalty and patronage.

Throughout the week, Vodafone will reward customers with exciting prizes across various touch points.



The Telco continues to demonstrate leadership in customer experience and has a host of innovative channels that are offering great value and convenience to customers.

