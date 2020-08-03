Press Releases

Vodafone introduces business runway series to empower SMEs

Chief Executive Officer at Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai

The enterprise unit of Vodafone Ghana, Vodafone Business has launched Business Runway Webinar Series to empower Small and Medium Scale Enterprise (SMEs) with the requisite skills, insights and opportunities that will enable them to manage and build thriving businesses.

The knowledge-sharing platform, which is also aimed at building the capacities of SMEs and sharing best practices with them, reaffirms Vodafone’s undying passion and commitment to help sustain businesses.



The maiden edition of the webinar is in partnership with the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), under the theme: After The Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP), What Next? The Way Forward for Ghanaian SMEs. The event will be held on Friday, 7th August 2020 from 8:30am to 10:30am.



Speakers for the virtual SME webinar include, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Executive Director of the NBSSI, Patricia Obo-Nai Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, Dominic Kwame Adu, CEO of First National Bank and Francesca B. Opoku, CEO of Solutions Oasis Ltd.



Commenting on the initiative, Tawa Bolarin, Director of Enterprise Business Unit (EBU) at Vodafone Ghana said:



“Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) form the backbone of every country’s economic output. Their survival is very important to economic growth especially during this time when most businesses are beginning to recover from the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.



We believe in supporting businesses to grow even during crisis and we will continue to introduce pioneering solutions for businesses to get the needed support.

We created this platform during this period to offer practical ideas from experts to help SMEs recover and sustain their growth. Beyond receiving a stimulus package, businesses need strategies and tools that will make them resilient and that is what we want to achieve with the Business Runway Webinar.’’



Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Executive Director of the NBSSI, said:



‘’We are excited to partner with Vodafone Business to further empower SMEs to build sustainable businesses. At NBSSI, our core mandate is to promote and develop Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, and Vodafone’s Business Runway offers us another opportunity to deliver these.



Besides providing the necessary funding, we are also interested in creating an ideal environment that enables SMEs to contribute to the country’s economic gains.’’



The free webinar will stream live on Vodafone’s social media platforms - @Vodafone Ghana on Facebook and Instagram and on Zoom, with ID 912 806 3388.



The Vodafone Business Runway Webinar is in collaboration with the Ministry of Business Development, National Entrepreneur & Innovation Plan, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), and Ghana Export Promotion Authority.

Source: Vodafone Ghana

