Vodafone organises free eye screening, donates GH¢5,000 to Save Them Young Orphanage

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone Ghana Foundation, as part of its commitment to contribute to the sustainable development of the country, has organised free eye screening for children of the Save Them Young Orphanage (SYTO) and donated GH¢5,000 to the home.

The Foundation championed this initiative on behalf of employees celebrating their birthdays in November and male employees of the organisation, as part of activities to mark this year’s World Children’s Day and International Men’s Day.



The Vodafone employees spent the day at the orphanage and engaged in a number of fun games whilst the birthday celebrants shared their cake-cutting moment with the children of the home. Ceccy Twum, one of Ghana’s leading gospel musicians joined the team and performed during the celebration.



Rev Amaris Perbi, the Vodafone Ghana Foundation Lead, who spoke at the event said;



“The Birthday Stars initiative is the latest inclusion to the tall list of Vodafone’s CSR activities where we engender staff involvement in the activities of the foundation by embarking on a community project. Since September, we have marked the birthdays of Vodafone Ghana employees with very significant charity projects all in line with internationally recognised days. The foundation is immensely grateful to all stakeholders especially staff of Vodafone Ghana who are making it possible to deliver such a significant impact”.

Mr. Amaris also commended the male employees who presented a token to the administration of the Save Them Young Orphanage (STYO) to assist with the upbringing of the children. “Children, as we always say, are future leaders and need a lot of care and support wherever they find themselves in order to achieve their dreams. I commend the men from Vodafone Ghana for contributing 5,000 cedis to support these kids”.



The Foundation continues to deliver projects, which are championed by employees celebrating their birthdays within a particular month under its Birthday Stars initiative.



The project picks and delivers projects aligned with the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals on selected internationally recognised United Nations Days.





