Volta ECG staff urged to ensure excellent customer service delivery

Mr Emmanuel Lumor, the Volta/Oti Regional Manager of ECG addressing staff

Source: GNA

Mr Emmanuel Lumor, the Volta/Oti Regional Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has urged staff of ECG in the Volta region to ensure excellent customer service delivery.

He said it was time for every staff to embrace good customer care and relations to improve the image of the company.



Mr Lumor said these during an interaction with the staff of the company at Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region as part of his tour to the various ECG operational Districts in the region.



The tour was aimed at encouraging the various management teams and staff to work towards achieving their corporate goals, especially in revenue mobilization and improved customer satisfaction.



Mr Lumor said customers must receive the best form of treatment irrespective of their status, adding that "without them, the company can not exist."



He reminded staff of their concept of adding value to customer care, such as reliability of electricity supply, quick response to faults, prompt delivery of accurate bills and simultaneous updating of customer accounts and records.

"We are committed to operating at a higher accepted standard of quality, security, profitability and friendly environment," he added.



However, Mr Lumor warned that management would not hesitate to dismiss any staff who engaged in activities that tarnish the image of the company.



The tour was also an opportunity for management to exchange ideas and to discuss some challenges confronting workers in the various Districts.



Among the management team were Mr Benjamin Antwi, the Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nana Abrefa, the Regional Commercial Manager, Ing Michael Buabeng, Regional Engineer, and other regional management staff.



Some other Districts the team visited include, Sogakope, Keta, and Denu.