Volta Lake Transport Company fails to pay GH¢731,000 tier-2, PAYE deductions – A-G’s report

Volta Lake Transport Company

The audited financial statements of the Volta Lake Transport Company Limited for the year ended 31 December 2020 have revealed that it failed to pay statutory deductions totaling GH¢731,495.

Section 96 of the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766) states that an employer of an establishment shall remit a mandatory contribution of 5% to approved trustees of occupational pension schemes, out of the total contribution of 18.5% made on behalf of the worker and the contribution shall be remitted by the employer within fourteen days from the end of each month.



Also, sections 114 and 117 of the Income Tax Act, 2015 (Act 896) require an employer to withhold Pay as You Earn (P.A.Y.E.) taxes from payment of salaries to their employees and to pay all taxes withheld within fifteen days after the end of each calendar month a tax that has been withheld to the Ghana Revenue Authority.



However, the 2021 report of the Auditor-General said the audit team noted that Tier 2 contributions deducted from 2013 to date, totaling GH¢454,552, were not paid.



“We also noted that late payments of P.A.Y.E to the Ghana Revenue Authority amounting to GH¢3,616,194.88 attracted a penalty of GH¢276,943”.



The infraction was attributed to inadequate funds.



The Auditor-General said the “company risked facing legal actions if the outstanding tier 2 contributions are not settled” and “GRA could also levy penalties on the PAYE amount outstanding, as a result of delays in payment and this may cause extra liability to the company that could affect funds available to run its activities”.

“We reiterate our previous recommendation for the management to take immediate steps to pay all outstanding statutory deductions without further delay”, the Auditor-General urged.



The A-G also advised the management of the company “to work out a payment plan and discuss with the institutions involved, to have the outstanding liabilities settled”.



In their response to the A-G’s findings, the management said they have engaged the officials of GRA and the corporate trustees to update them on the cash flow challenges of the company with the intention to start paying these obligations as soon as the cash flow situation improves.



Additionally, the management said they have held meetings with the executives of the VLTC Retirees Association in 2021 and have commenced payments in instalments of their Tier 2.



The management also reiterated that it had taken notice of the outstanding amount as penalty to SSNIT.



“We have inquired from SSNIT on several occasions without any concrete feedback from SSNIT. The preliminary indications were that payments were received late by SSNIT but the exact period when these penalties were incurred and how much has accrued as interests could not be provided to us”, the management said.

The management of the company said they have met with SSNIT officials who have indicated that the “penalty amount is a systematic error and steps are being taken to address the problem”.



The management said “SSNIT will officially write to VLTC based on the response from the meeting”.



Financial Performance



The Company closed the 2020 financial year with a deficit of GH¢11,736,884 compared to a deficit of GH¢14,881,848 in 2019. This represented an improvement of 21.1% in the Company’s financial performance during the year.



Total income increased by 34.2% from GH¢12,198,905 in 2019 to GH¢16,365,948 in 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase of GH¢3,943,398 or 35.9% in the revenue reported for the year.



Total expenditure also increased by 3.8% from GH¢27,080,753 in 2019 to GH¢28,102,832 in 2020. The rise was due to an increase in general and administration expenses.

Financial position



Non-current assets dropped from GH¢201,295,147 in 2019 to GH¢190,924,281 in 2020, representing 5.2%. The decrease was because of depreciation charged during the year.



Current assets improved by 124.1% from GH¢3,373,687 in 2019 to GH¢7,558,799 in 2020. This was mainly attributable to a significant increase in cash and cash equivalents from GH¢1,134,017 in 2019 to GH¢3,439,846 in 2020 representing difference of GH¢2,305,829 or 203%.



Current liabilities decreased by 66.9% from GH¢32,765,545 in 2019 to GH¢10,847,631 in 2020.



The decrease was mainly due to a reduction in related party liabilities by GH¢21,277,567 or 93.9% during the year.



Non-current liabilities reduced by 3.0% from GH¢40,434,377 in 2019 to GH¢39,225,089 in 2020.

Current ratio improved to 0.7:1 for 2020 from 0.1:1 in 2019.



The improvement notwithstanding, the Company will still struggle to meet its short-term financial obligations.