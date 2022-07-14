0
Volta Region ready for investors - Archibald Letsa

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister Volta Theatre.png Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We'll stay competitive, Volta Regional Minister

100,000 farmers benefitting from Planting for Food and Jobs initiative

1D 1F: 40 projects in the pipeline, Dr Letsa

Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, has announced his region's readiness to attract both local and foreign investors.

He stated that the Volta region currently is developing its road network and numerous tourist sites to stay competitive.

Some tourist sites situated in the Volta region include Tafi Atome monkey sanctuary, Snake village at Liati Soba, Ave Dakpa friendly crocodile pond, Wli Waterfalls, Mountain Afadja, among others.

In an interview with Daily Graphic, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa said, “We have to make ourselves competitive as a region because the investor has a choice in deciding where to go.”

The Volta Regional Minister noted that about 40 projects are in the pipeline under the One District One Factory programme.

He added that about 100,000 farmers were benefitting from the government's Planting for Food and Jobs initiative.

