Vote out MPs who speak against LGBTQI+ bill - NPP Communicator

Alhaji Ali Surag is a member of the NPP Comms team

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Team, Alhaji Ali Surag is calling on the public to monitor what their MP’s will say about the LGBTQI+ Bill when it is raised to parliament.

That, he said will enable constituents know the stance of their MP’s on LGBTQI+ and inform their decision when voting.



Eight members of Ghana’s Parliament have jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The bill, which they term as a ‘Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values’, was presented to Speaker, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



The proponents of the LGBTQI+ Bill want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam George, who led the MPs to make the presentation, said it “is a landmark legislation that has taken the last 14 weeks working with a fantastic team of professionals to put together. It is in my humble opinion a world-class piece of legislation which should be reference material for other Parliaments seeking to pass similar legislation.”

The bill, presented to the Speaker, is the first major step taken towards the criminalization.



The bill will be assessed by a parliamentary committee after a referral from the Speaker, and subsequently debated on the floor of the House.



“The Bill respects the fundamental human rights of all persons, including those found engaging in the prohibited acts, but spells out a rigid punitive measure in line with our social, cultural and religious stance as a nation. Let me be clear here, homosexuality is not a human right. It is a lifestyle choice. A sexual preference,” Sam George stated.



The other members of parliament that joined in presenting the bill include, Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).



The eight have been lambasted by persons who are also not in favour of the bill with some coming directly at Sam George.

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Alhaji Ali Surag said, ”Watch how your MPs are going to debate on the issue, if they do not speak well in favour of this then vote against him or her.



"Caution your MP and ask your MP to go and contribute to this. If we do not stop this today, it will continue. If the MPs don’t say anything, question them about it.”



He added that,”Every MP must also make their constituencies know whether they are for or against it. Every constituency should monitor their MP,” he said.