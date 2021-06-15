Vulcanizers to increase charges

Vulcanizers have hinted of a possible increment in their services

The Association of Ghana Vulcanizers has hinted of a possible increment in their services.

The association gave the hint during its first meeting of the year.



The decision by the association to increase its charges according to them was as a result of an increase in the price of equipment and the high maintenance cost of the machines.



The association revealed that the vulcanizers have over the years charged as low as GH¢1 for checking pressure and pumping of tyres and as low as GHS5 for other services.



According to them, the low charges is having a negative effect on their daily income which has brought economic hardship to their members.



They added that the increase in their charges is a step in the right direction as it will better the lives of vulcanizers and enable them offer quality service to Ghanaians.



The meeting also sought to educate the Vulcanizers on tyre safety, significance of gauge calibration and importance of vehicle and road safety measures.

Addressing the participants, the General Secretary of the Association and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Barshok 10 Tyres Safety Services Mr. Basiru Karimu stated that the time has come for Vulcanizers in Ghana to come under one umbrella to help reduce road accidents through negligence.



He said the association will engage the government to deliberate and regularize the work of Vulcanizers and put in place structures to better their living standards.



Mr. Basiru encouraged his fellow vulcanizers to invest in their profession and make the job more attractive.



He said he started his vulcanizing job at a roadside but through investment, he has upgraded himself and his vulcanizing shops into a world-class one.



He said the association will help its members to excel and provide the needed support for them to upgrade themselves to the highest level.



Mr. Basiru further revealed that the association has establish a vulcanizing training Institute to train its members to have theoretical knowledge on the job adding that the training institution will as well train other individuals who are interested in the vulcanizing profession.

The training Institute he said has been registered under NVTI and it will be awarding certificates to participating students.



For his part, the representative from the National Roads Safety Authority, Kwame Koduah revealed that there is a new law that will look for institutional discipline and institutional compliance to the matters of road safety adding that there is draft regulation which will soon be taken to Parliament and vulcanizers are key partners that have been pencilled down.



He said the Roads Safety Authority is looking at how it can register, train and grant accredited certificates to vulcanizers to give assurance to drivers who seek their service.



He said the Authority has had previous discussion with the association and, therefore, sought their participation to bring out ideas that prevent road accidents.