WTC Accra, Altkom Akademia collaborate to offer capacity-building programmes

Togbe Afede XIV, Executive Chairman of World Trade Centre Accra

Source: WTC Accra

World Trade Centre Accra (WTC Accra) has partnered with Altkom Akademia to offer live professional education and capacity-building programmes in West Africa over a digital platform.

WTC Accra is a major facilitator of trade and investment in Ghana, and a member of the World Trade Center Associations global network. The Centre also conducts corporate training and capacity-building programmes for individual professionals, companies and public institutions across Africa.



The partnership with Altkom Akademia is expected to enhance WTC Accra’s capacity to offer a wider variety of training programmes certified by leading global certifying institutions in the areas of leadership, information technology, project management, and finance.



Altkom Akademia employs a unique platform and methodology that delivers training certified by institutions such as Google, Microsoft, People Cert (Axelos), Java, Python, and many others. A global faculty of distinguished experts facilitate the training programmes, and participants gain lifetime access to materials used during the training.



Meanwhile, African economies are growing above global averages, presenting significant opportunities for local and international companies.



The introduction of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement is becoming a big draw for multinationals to invest more in Africa. Education and professional development have become essential for African countries to take full advantage of emerging opportunities and put their youthful populations to proper use.

It is for this reason that WTC Accra’s partnership with Altkom Akademia is a strategic alliance to equip Africans for the continent’s impending economic boom.



Commenting on the partnership, the Executive Chairman of World Trade Centre Accra, Togbe Afede XIV, indicated that this partnership was inspired by WTC Accra’s strategic objective of promoting prosperity across the continent.



He further suggested that the collaboration with Altkom Akademia will position WTC Accra as a leading provider of education and professional development services in Africa.



It will also enable governments and corporations to enhance the capacity of their workers and prepare them adequately to face the challenges of the dynamic global market.