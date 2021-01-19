Wapic Insurance Ghana Limited changes name to Coronation Insurance Ghana Ltd

Adedayo Arowojolu, Managing Director/CEO

Source: Wapic Insurance

Wapic Insurance Ghana Limited has issued a notice of change of name to Coronation Insurance Ghana Ltd subsequent to all board, dshareholders and regulatory approvals.

By this action, the Company, with the adoption of Coronation Insurance, aims to reinforce its strategic partnerships, values and business philosophy, as well as provide an opportunity to position the Company with a name that will remain indelible in the minds of customers and clients.



“Please note that there has however been no change in our management and other Company information, nor will the name change affect the company’s existing business relationships and contracts.

The name change is to further reinforce the Company’s commitment to serve its customers better.” The statement added.



All stakeholders are requested to take note of the above information.

