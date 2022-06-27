Waste management policies in Ghana are misplaced, irrelevant – Prof. Oteng Ababio

Professor Martin Oteng Ababio

Waste policies need to be reviewed, Professor

Public education on waste management practices must intensify



Policies on waste management are politically loaded, Oteng Ababio



The Director of Urban Studies and Head of the Geography and Resource Development Department at the University of Ghana, Professor Martin Oteng Ababio has stated that Ghana’s waste management problem is not solely due to the attitudes of Ghanaians as many have thought it to be.



According to him, Ghana has been misplaced in its policies toward managing waste in the country.



During his inaugural lecture on the topic; 'Double Standards, Single Purpose: Deconstructing the Fence Wall for Sustainable Municipal Waste Management', he said,



“The policies that we are pursuing today are inappropriate, misplaced, irrelevant. And I want to be very emphatic, very irrelevant, and harmful. Most of the policies are politically loaded. When there’s a change in government, you see how they panic.”

“The truth of the matter is that, if you go and invest in waste management equipment like trucks, you can never use it for anything, apart from waste. When you buy trucks, it’s for waste. So, if you are a subject of controversy by political advisory, then you have a big problem. I want to say that our policies are pro-poor and targeting the vulnerable”.



The professor also opined that waste must be seen as a resource that could be used to generate more revenue for the country. He noted that a government-private sector partnership would result in the usage of waste resources judiciously.



“Government sees the private sector as somebody who should be watched. The private sector sees the government as somebody who wants to take his work from him. But that shouldn’t be the case. There must be a partnership. It’s about time we start thinking about waste as a resource”.



He however intimated that looking at Ghana’s waste production, the public must be sensitized on how to manage their waste.



SSD/MA