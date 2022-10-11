0
We're not laying off workers - Local Gov't Service

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (LGS) has denied media reports suggesting imminent lay-offs within the Service.

Reports were rife that the Service plans on undertaking an exercise to lay off administrative officers from the Service because the sector was bloated.

A statement from the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) and signed by the Chief Director, James Oppong-Mensah said that “both the caption and content of the said publication is not correct and totally misleading.”

According to the statement, the reports attributed to the Head of Service in a speech read on his behalf recently only meant a “staff rationalization which is a human resource management tool for internally deploying staff to places where their services are most needed; and this is in line with systems and procedures the Public Service works with.”

The statement further asked the general public to disregard the said publication and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

