We already discussed their issues – PURC to Ghana Hotels Association

Water tariffs

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has stated that the issues raised by the Ghana Hotels Association have been addressed.

Even though the commission did not state the exact conclusion that was arrived at, the Director of Research and Corporate Affairs at PURC, Dr. Eric Obutey said the association had petitioned against the 167% tariff adjustment that was made in February this year.



“That is an issue that is longstanding, an earlier tariff, not the current one. The earlier ones that they are referring to, the 167% and 8.3%, are the ones that they petitioned us about earlier, we have discussed it.



...We have tried to resolve the issue, and I don’t see why the issue is coming up again at this point. They have presented the petition to the commission, and the commission will take a look at it and come back to them,” he explained as quoted by citinewsroom.com.



Dr. Obutey insisted that the issues raised by the Association had been addressed.



“Yes, these are issues that have been dealt with by the commission. They petitioned the commission about the previous tariffs, for the second quarter and the first quarter. We have had discussions with them, we have engaged them at a particular point, and we have engaged them with the utility companies.



...So, it is something that we have tried to deal with, and it has nothing to do with the current tariff. To the best of my knowledge, that issue has been dealt with,” he said.

According to the President of the Ghana Hotels Association, Dr. Edward Ackah-Nyamike, the association does not have an issue with the current adjustments to be implemented on September 1, 2023.



PURC announced an initial increment in water tariffs by almost 167% at the beginning of the year.



His comments come after a planned protest by the association to highlight their concerns. The intended protest was however called off due to the absence of the police.



SSD/MA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:

















Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards