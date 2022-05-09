We are autonomous so we work on our own – GPRTU

Transport fares to go up

General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has stated that the Union is an autonomous body that works on its own.



According to him, drivers who are part of the Union have so far embraced the current 20% increment on transport fares.



The GPRTU announced a 20% increase on transport fares effective May 9, 2022.

However, the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council has asked the general public and drivers to disregard any of such increments. According to them, a conclusion has not yet been met on the increment. It however says it will meet with the GPRTU and the Transport Ministry to further deliberate on the proposals.



Abass Imoro responding to these in a JoyFm interview said, “We are autonomous so we work on our own. Drivers have embraced the 20% and even want more, Commuters should understand and bear with us, When the drivers are suffering, they run to us and not the GRTCC. When the drivers are suffering, they run to us and not the GRTCC.”



He continued, saying, “Even with this increment, we haven't included other components like spare parts and lubricants.”



Meanwhile, energy analyst Kwadwo Poku said “There hasn't been any petroleum price increment so the GPRTU shouldn't blame fuel prices for the increment in transport fares.”



