‘We are bleeding to death’ - GUTA lists concerns for immediate redress

Cedi notes

The Ghana Union of Traders Association has listed a number of concerns it wants the government to address urgently.

The association lamented the rapid depreciation of Ghana’s local currency- the cedi which has led to the depletion of their business capital.



Addressing journalists on August 22, 2022, the President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng, said: “as we speak now, one’s working capital of six hundred and forty thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢640,000) which could buy one hundred thousand Dollars (USD 100,000) at the beginning of this year can now buy Sixty-four Thousand United States Dollars.”



In contrast, he added that the borrowed capital of GH¢640,000 is now attracting an interest payment of about 35%; representing two hundred and twenty-four thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢224,000.00) per annum.



GUTA bemoaned the high exchange rate which currently stands at $1.00 to GH¢10.00.



It described the current inflation of 31.7% as too high whiles recounting the implications of the monetary policy rate of 22% resulting in a commercial lending rate of over 35%.

Here are the rest of the issues GUTA wants the government to address.



1. VAT Standard rate is 19.25% instead of the flat rate of 4%



2. The huge influx of foreigners in the retail business against our investment laws



3. Do not review any system to increase duties on the importation of second-hand clothing



4. Listen to the concerns of car dealers

5. Withdraw compulsory maritime insurance policy



6. Do not blame us for the high prices of goods on the market



7. Activities of the black market and its effect on the cedi



