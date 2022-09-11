2
Business

We are business partners not friends - Akufo-Addo speaks on close relation with Jospong

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Nana Addo Akufo Addo1212134567 President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed the relationship between himself and the Chief Executive Officer of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong.

He quashed claims that he is friends with the Ghanaian business mogul, stating categorically that, their relationship is strictly business.

Speaking on why government is supporting his business partner, President Akufo-Addo said the projects of Jospong stimulates growth of the economy

He pointed out that government is ready to assist businesses and entrepreneurs as their success will boost the development of the local economy.

“Some people have asked why Dr. Siaw Agyepong and I are friends. We are business partners, not friends. I discovered that he is doing good for Ghana, which is why the government is supporting him. He is not the only one we are rooting for. The government is ready to assist businesses and entrepreneurs who are doing something positive to help the economy grow,” President Akufo-Addo said at the memorial service of the late Opanin Samuel Kwame Agyepong, father of Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong.

Opanin Kwame Agyepong died in June this year after battling short illness.

The 98-year-old deceased was buried on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

