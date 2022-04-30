We are committed to championing a sustainable export-led economy – Lawrence Agyinsam

Lawrence Agyinsam, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM)

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM), Lawrence Agyinsam, has reiterated the bank’s commitment to supporting the Government of Ghana’s quest for a feasible and sustainable export-led economy in line with the bank’s mandate to facilitate the transformation of Ghana’s economy into an export one by supporting and developing trade between Ghana and other countries.

Mr. Agyinsam gave the assurance when GEXIM relaunched its popular ‘Tuesday Market’, an initiative to create awareness for Made-In-Ghana products and harness their potential for exports. The event took place at the World Trade Centre in Accra, with an exhibition of Made-In-Ghana products.



He indicated that the ‘Tuesday Market’ initiative is in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of industrialising Ghana and positioning it as an industrial hub across the West African sub-region. According to him, the initiative will go a long way to help change the situation of Ghana always exporting raw materials; and rather add value before exporting.

“For this reason, the management and board of Ghana Exim Bank thought of a novelty in the country to make sure this is actualised and implemented. In doing this, we can then give opportunity and hope to entrepreneurs, and make local industries competitive. We focus on four thematic areas, which are produce, promote, purchase and prosper,” Mr. Agyinsam emphasised.



He further stated that: “We encourage entrepreneurship by investing in entrepreneurs, promote their products for both local and foreign consumption, and encourage Ghanaians to choose local over foreign goods to help local businesses to grow. If we are able to do these, the economy will grow, which ultimately will make the nation prosper”.