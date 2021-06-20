We are doing all it takes to make Ghana benefit fully from AfCFTA - Herbert Krapa

Herbert Krapa is a deputy minister-designate for Trade and Industry

• Ghana is host to the headquarters of the AfCFTA Secretariat

• A deputy minister-nominee, Herbert Krapa, said the government is putting in place the appropriate measures to ensure Ghana fully enjoys the benefits thereof



• He also urged the government to also identify good brands and help them in this respect



The government of Ghana is undertaking a number of initiatives to ensure that the country enjoys the full benefits from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), assures a deputy minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa.



“A lot has been done in terms of positioning Ghana to take advantage of AfCFTA including the institutional support, the inter-ministerial committee, the steering committee, the technical working groups, and the stakeholders’ engagement platforms. All these have been put in place to ensure that Ghana takes good advantage of the platform,” he said, reports citinewsroom.com.

Also, he admonished the government to identify products and companies with high potential value and offer them the needed aid so that they benefit from AfCFTA.



“I believe that going forward we need to identify products that have export potential, identify companies that have the capacity to do so, and also identify those that we will train to ensure we take full advantage of it,” he explained.



The deputy minister-designate said this during his vetting at the Appointments Committee of Parliament this past Tuesday.



AfCFTA aims at accelerating intra-African trade and boosting Africa’s trading position in the global market by strengthening Africa’s common voice and policy space in global trade negotiations.