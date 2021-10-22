We are keen on creating an enabling financial, inclusive environment for PwDs – BoG

Elsie Addo Awadzi is the Second Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana

• Financial inclusion remains the focus of the Bank of Ghana

• The growth of digital financial services in Ghana is a real catalyst for access to finance



• The Bank of Ghana is keen on creating an enabling environment for PWDs



Ghana’s central bank has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that more efforts are made for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to have easy access to financial assistance.



According to the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Elsie Addo Awadzi, the central bank in addition will provide an enabling environment that will focus on inclusiveness in the financial sector.



Speaking at the launch of the German Development Corporation (GIZ) financial inclusion for PwDs project in Ghana, Mrs Addo Awadzi said the Bank of Ghana will provide “a supporting policy and regulatory framework that allows banks, other financial institutions and Financial Technology companies (FinTechs) to design and provide innovative digital financial services and products that respond to the unique needs of underserved segments like People with Disabilities (PwDs)”



“The exponential growth of digital financial services in Ghana is a real catalyst for promoting access to financial services for PwDs, given its potential to overcome many of the physical barriers that PWDs face in accessing traditional financial services,” she added.

“The Bank of Ghana will continue to provide the enabling environment that supports a stable, resilient, and inclusive financial system, where the needs and interests of all consumers are met satisfactorily,” she continued.



“It is our hope also, that implementation of the project will lead to the building of a viable and supportive ecosystem for PwDs to enable them fully participate in education, the job market, entrepreneurship, health care, financial and other socio-economic activities."



The Deputy Bog Governor said the above can make a significant impact in their communities and contribute more fully to the country's socio-economic development as a nation.



Meanwhile, the GIZ financial inclusion project for PwDs is under the theme, “Bridging the Financial Access Gap: Inclusion for PwDs”.



The project will focus on increasing access to digital financial services for persons with disabilities.