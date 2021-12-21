We are not against taxes but we can't endure e-levy – MoMo Operators

Momo operators have threatened to cease operations and demonstrate on Thursday

General Secretary of the Association of Mobile Money (MoMo) Agents, Evans Otumfuor, has said that the MoMo agents association acknowledges the importance of taxes to the country's development; however, the introduction of the e-levy is one that they cannot endure.

Speaking on how MoMo agents have supported the government so far, he shared on the 'Epa Hoa Daben' show with Don Prah, "As MoMo agents association of Ghana, we believe in the payment of corporate taxes. That is why in the year 2020 alone, we gave the government 250 million Ghana cedis as withholding taxes. Apart from that, the various Municipals that we work under have subjected us to a series of taxes which is over 250 million Ghana cedis as of 2020 alone. So, we are not against the payment of taxes."



However, he noted that upon "careful analysis" of the 1.75% e-levy, they have concluded that such a tax will collapse their business. He added that already, customers are complaining of high charges and introducing the e-levy will only make the complaints worse than before.



"In every business environment, the producer and consumer share a direct relationship, so anything that will affect the consumer will have a replica effect on the producer. So if our consumers do not exist, we will also not exist and vice versa," he said.

Following their grievances, the group threatens to strike against the controversial e-levy beginning Thursday, December, 23rd 2021.



The Association says the levy is "regressive" and threatens the survival of their business. The Association states that MoMo operators will cease working on the day of the demonstration.



Meanwhile, Parliament is set to convene today, Tuesday 21th December 2021, to either approve or reject the e-levy.