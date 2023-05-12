0
We are not doing something right with our revenue mobilization – Economist

Professor William Baah Boateng121 Prof. William Baah Boateng is an Economist

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Economist, Prof. William Baah-Boateng, has intimated that Ghana may continually have challenges with revenue mobilization if the right structures are not implemented.

According to him, the tax net keeps expanding but Ghana still has challenges with revenue generation, adding that even the revenues that are collected are not properly channelled.

“I think we will continue to battle with revenue collection. We keep expanding the tax net, yet we are not getting what we want, which means we are not doing something right.

“We see government agencies collecting taxes yet we see less of these amounts for developmental projects,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.

He added that Ghana has a lot of policies that do not actually work, reason the country continues to face recurring challenges.

Prof. Baah Boateng advised that “policies made should be based on research, science, and data. We have a lot of policies that seem to be ineffective.”

