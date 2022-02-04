We are simply not ready to resubmit E-Levy Bill – Joe Wise

Joseph Osei-Owusu is First Deputy Speaker of Parliament

Government struggling to pass E-levy

Minority vow to maintain stiff opposition



Government organizing townhall meetings on E-levy



Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has explained why the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy) Bill is yet to be resubmitted before Parliament for consideration and passage.



He told Accra-based Asaase radio on Thursday, February 3, 2022; that the government was not ready so to do.



He pointed to ongoing stakeholder consultations being undertaken by the government as one of the main reasons why, adding that the decision to table the bill was ultimately that of the Business Committee of the House.



“We are simply not ready [to resubmit the bill to Parliament]. You see that public hearing is ongoing across the country.

“We’ve discovered that a lot of people have misapprehensions because they misunderstand what the E-Levy is about. A lot of people have been misinformed by people who haven’t seen the bill but are commenting.”



He added: “I think it is important for the government to get the people involved even though the people are represented by their MPs. But in this particular instance, we want the people themselves to understand what really the bill is about …



“It is the business committee that will decide on what day the bill will be presented before the House. So, fuming left or right does not change anything. But it also depends on the proposal being ready. I am bringing a proposal to you; if for any reason I’m not ready, I’ll defer it,” the Bekwai MP added.



The Minority in Parliament had earlier this week lashed out at the Majority over their failure to resubmit the Bill since the House resumed.



Osei-Owusu disclosed further that as far as he was concerned, the Business Committee is working to schedule the debate for the second week of February.



Some opposition MPs have accused the government of marking time because it did not have the full complement of its MPs to pass the Bill if tabled now. Others have also cited the absence of Speaker Alban Bagbin and its effect on the voting dynamics as the reason for the delay.