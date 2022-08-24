We are suffering – GUTA justifies intended demonstration

Dr. Joseph Obeng is GUTA president

The Ghana Union of Traders Association has stated that the intended demonstration is to show the government that Ghanaian traders are facing hardship.

The President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng, reiterated that the demonstration to be embarked on by members of the association on August 29, 2022, is not a rebellion against the government but an act to call on the government as a matter of urgency to address challenges the country faces.



“We are demonstrating to the government that this is the extent to which we are suffering. As we stated in our press statement the government should assemble all the stakeholders so that we can support the government in this quest to find solutions,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb at a National Tax forum on August 23, 2022, in Accra.



GUTA’s demonstration is in protest of the rapid depreciation of the Ghana cedi and the harsh economic conditions the country currently faces.

All GUTA members are however expected to close down their shops on the stated day to drive home these concerns.







