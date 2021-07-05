We built a resilient economy before the pandemic – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has said the government built a resilient economy before the country was hit by the global pandemic.

“Ghana went through the headwinds and built a resilient economy which grew at an average 6% in the three consecutive years prior to the pandemic,” he told CNN’s Richard Quest on Friday, July 2.



Amidst the global pandemic, Mr. Ofori-Atta said the Ghanaian economy has leaped to become a hub for investment in the region.



“Ghana has been a pillar of stability, a legacy Nkrumah started in 1957. We are currently the headquarters of [the] African Continental Free Trade Area, which is a next wave of independence with regard to trade and investment.

“And you note that Twitter was able to come here [Ghana] as a result of this type of aggressive outward positions that we’ve taken.



“We know Twitter decided to come here because of the aggressive outward position. We will continue to create a great business environment where assembling and manufacturing of VW and Toyota cars solidify our position as the gateway to Africa,” he told Richard Quest.