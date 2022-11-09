We can only reduce transport fares if NPA reduces prices at the pumps – GPRTU

Fuel price increases have triggered increase in transport fares

The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) has expressed despair at the incessant increment of fuel prices in the country.

According to GPRTU, there is nothing it can do concerning the rising cost of transport fares in the country if fuel prices do not go down to cushion drivers.



GPRTU in a stern warning stated: “We can only reverse transport fares if the government prevails on National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to reverse prices at the pumps”



The Industrial Relations Officer for the Greater Accra Regional GPRTU, Abass Ibrahim Moro, made this comment while reacting to complaints about the hikes in transport fares after the initial 19 per cent increment.



Speaking on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 he said “We are paying as much as 100 per cent increment on fuel prices so any time they increase, we also increase”.



He noted that this was better than parking their cars at home without working because of the cost of fuel.

He added that the drivers are not happy with the current state of affairs.



He bemoaned why the price of fuel is relatively cheaper in the neighbouring West African countries but very expensive in the country.



“Are they not buying from the same Oil Producing Countries (OPEC) we are also buying from on the open market?” he queried.



“To be able to keep afloat in business we shall increase when the price at the pump changes,” he maintained