We can't stand the pressure, Ghana is the only country paying duty above 50% - Sam Aggrey

Food and Beverages Association has bemoaned the high amount of money paid as import duties at the ports.

According to the Executive Director of Food and Beverages Association, Sam Aggrey, Ghana is the only country in West Africa paying duty above 50%.



He also attributed the near collapse of their business to the frequent depreciation of the local currency against major trading currencies; especially the US Dollar.



He stated that if nothing is done about the high import duty charges, many of their members will run out of business.



In an interview with Joy Business, Sam Aggrey said, “All over the places, the amount of money we are paying for imports alone is so huge. If you look at West Africa zone, Ghana is the only country that is paying duty above 50%. If you put all together we can’t stand it.”



“Government will then have to sit down and look at some of the situations as they were. Otherwise, I’m sorry, most of these businesses will have to close down and wait until such a time that business can really roll back and get into production,” the Executive Director of Food and Beverages Association stated.

The local currency has in the past weeks witnessed a decline against major trading currencies.



At a forex bureau in Accra, a dollar is being bought at GH¢10.08 and sold at a rate of GH¢ 10.29.



The Pound Sterling is being bought at GH¢ 11.70 and sold at GH¢12.10.



Inflation for July this year also hit 31.7% and the policy rate was reviewed upwards to 22% from 19%.



