‘We cannot continue to depend on people who hoard vaccines when we need them' - Akufo-Addo

Review protocols surrounding vaccine production in Africa

Africa needs to produce its vaccines, Akufo-Addo



South African president visits Ghana



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the need for Africa to produce its vaccines as part of efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



President Akufo-Addo is of a firm conviction that Africa can produce vaccines and not necessarily rely on donors.



“We are told that we have entered the era of pandemics, in the next round of a pandemic, we cannot be dependent again on people who hoard vaccines when the world needs them. So, we are determined this time around to develop our own capacity to produce our vaccines," the president stated.

He made the statement in support of the proposal raised by his counterpart, the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.



“We have agreed to set up a National Vaccine Institute, which is going to lead the process in Ghana, and to that extent, we are in full support of the position you have taken and we are hoping that we can work together in these areas in future,” Akufo-Addo said.



Ghana and South Africa have therefore called on the World Trade Organization (WTO) to review some of the protocols and intellectual property rules surrounding the production of vaccines.



The two African presidents believe this will give enable the continent to produce enough vaccines for its population.



Delivering a speech during his visit to Ghana, South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, appealed to the World Trade Organisation to grant African countries some waivers to enable them to produce these vaccines.

“While more than 220 million vaccines doses have been administered on our continent, only 6.7% of Africa’s population is fully vaccinated. This is simply not acceptable if we are to revive and rebuild our economies that have been made fragile by Covid-19”.



He wants African countries to be supportive of one another to fast track the process to build domestic pharmaceutical industries.



“That is why South Africa together with India has co-sponsored a proposal at the WTO for a temporary trips waiver to ensure access to Covid-19 vaccines and treatments. As African countries we should rally together behind this proposal because the fastest and most effective way to vaccinate our population is if we are allowed to manufacture our own vaccines and build our domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities,” he stated.