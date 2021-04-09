We condemn unwarranted attack on the President over the construction of the Ghana Awards House - HOSA

President Akufo-Addo

Source: Miriam Osei-Agyemang

The Head of States Awards scheme has condemned the unwarranted attacks on the persona of H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for undertaking this honorary responsibility as Chief Patron of the Award Scheme and called on the public to disregard the misrepresentation circulating on social media in relation to the construction of the Ghana Awards House.

In a statement signed issue on 9th April 2021, the awards secretariat explained that the backlash after President and chief patron of the awards cut sod for the construction of the awards house is due to misconception about the awards scheme.



Portions of the statement read:



“The Award Scheme provides a rewarding agenda that fills the gap left by formal tuition and equips young people for life and work. It builds their confidence and engages them with their communities to make a difference to themselves and the world at large. Anyone aged between 14 and 24 can participate in the Award Scheme for the duration of 6 – 18 months at one of the three progressive levels which, when successfully completed, lead to a Bronze, Silver or Gold Award.

The Award House is the National Secretariat of the Head of State Award Scheme in Ghana. The project was conceived in 2003 when a parcel of land was secured for its construction. Since then, a lot of partnerships and investment has gone into it till date. Fundraising for the Award House started in May 2016 when HRH Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex paid a working visit to Ghana in support of The Head of State Award Scheme and its operation.”



The Head of State Award Scheme (HoSA) is the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Ghana, the world’s leading youth achievement award that brings together practical experiences to create committed global citizens through the provision of a balanced programme that challenges and equips young people with positive life skills.



