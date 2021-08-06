‘We craved for this for long’ - Construction Chamber lauds Road Fund Board initiative

The Ghana Chamber of Construction

The Ghana Chamber of Construction has lauded government’s decision to establish a Road Fund Board.

The 14-member board which has since been inaugurated on August 4, 2021, is mandated to ensure that the routine and periodic maintenance of the country’s road network is properly financed.



Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Emmanuel Cherry reacting to the development said, “it is something that we have craved for long, however, it is better late than never, so there is no need to cry over spilt milk. As we speak, all we need to do is to put our hands together and try as much as possible to receive the board that would be inaugurated and put in place.”



Cherry called for an immediate prioritization of funds to be paid to contractors as they have earlier expressed dissatisfaction about the long delay of payments for contracts executed for the government of Ghana.

“I pity them a little because they have so much pressure that they need to speed up with so, it is welcoming news, and we thank the president for hearing our cry. We admonish the board that whenever it is being put together or inaugurated, they should try as much as possible to speed up the policies of the president and the ministry at large to make sure that we will be able to achieve the target that has been set before the ministry,” Cherry added.



The Road Fund Board is chaired by the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin.