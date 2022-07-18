'We did enough to address bottlenecks in the energy sector before our exit' - Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has taken a swipe at Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the latter’s claim that excess capacity payment affected Ghana’s debt levels.

Dr. Bawmunia at a public event held by the Accra Business School asserted that one of the major reasons why Ghana’s debt level increased was due to the excess capacity payment.



However, the former president says “the monies paid to the IPPs, which is deceptively couched as payment for 'excess capacity' are in fact subsidies paid for power that has been generated and supplied to consumers.”

“We had done sufficient work before our exit in 2016, to address the financial bottlenecks in the energy sector. One of the outcomes of this work is ESLA, which to date has given this government about GHS 23 billion. This should be enough to substantially ease the financial problems of the sector. The now legendary mismanagement of this government has however ensured, that despite collecting all this money, IPPs are currently owed over $800 million equivalent to about GHS 6 billion,” he added.



The 2020 presidential candidate for the NDC stated that the country is in its current state because of some “unwise” decisions government has made.