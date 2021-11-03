We do not operate or have Mobile Money account – Registrar General Department

Jemima Oware is the Registrar General

• Scammers soliciting funds in the name of RGD

• RGD does not own or operate a mobile money account



• Clients are to make online transactions on the Ghana.Gov platform



The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) has stated it does own or operate a mobile money account.



This comes after the Department said its attention had to be drawn to several complaints of fraudulent activities and scamming schemes by criminals on unsuspecting clients of the Department.



A statement issued by the RDG explained that these fraudsters often call Officials of Companies in default and demand payment of monies by clients into their mobile money accounts adding these fraudsters also threaten to refer them to Court.



“We wish to inform the general public that, the Department has not assigned nor authorized any intermediary or agent to call clients to demand money to file Annual Returns. Neither does the Department have a Dissolution or Audit Unit tasked to dissolve Companies in default or not in good standing,” it said.

“Moreover, the Registrar-General's Department does not operate or have a Mobile Money Account. Our cherished Clients are encouraged to make all payments at our on-site Fidelity Bank for manual transactions or the Ghana.Gov online payment platform for online registration,” it added.



It further urged clients to make online transactions on the Ghana.Gov platform and on-site manual transactions at the Fidelity Bank.



“We wish to assure our cherished clients of our commitment to clamp down on these fraudsters and their activities as the case has been reported to the Ghana Police Service for investigation,” the statement added.



