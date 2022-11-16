0
We don’t need Ofori-Atta for IMF negotiations – Forensic Accountant

Wed, 16 Nov 2022

Chartered Forensic Accountant, Awuni Akyireba has urged President Akufo-Addo to heed the calls of Ghanaians and dismiss Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Ghanaians and Members of Parliament (MP), including some belonging to the majority group, have called for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta from office over his inability to oversee the stability of the cedi and Ghanaian economy.

President Akufo-Addo has however refused to heed these calls, justifying Ofori-Atta’s stay in the office to his involvement in the ongoing negotiation of a financial aid deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The peeved Mr. Akyireba who argues this is not enough justification to keep an underperforming minister in office, told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, “It doesn’t make sense for the President to say Ken Ofori-Atta should finish the IMF negotiations. The minister is disliked by Ghanaians at the moment so how will they appreciate his negotiations? We simply don’t want him and or his negotiations. We place no value on his negotiations and want him gone.”

The Ghanaian people who he (Ofori-Atta) is representing want him out, and as a minister working for the people, Mr. Akyireba believes his dismissal should not have been dragged.

The forensic accountant is of the view the Finance Minister is lording himself over Ghanaians, and is pursuing his selfish interest, hence, his decision to remain in office.

