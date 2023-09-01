'We have been bashed, misquoted, doubted but we did it – McDan on Ada-Songor project

Daniel McKorley is CEO of McDan Group of Companies,

The Chairman of McDan Group, Daniel Mckorley, has recounted the challenges he encountered when the decision was made to revamp the Ada-Songor salt mine at Sege.

According to him, many did not believe the project could be successful.



At the launch of the salt mine and processing unit, he encouraged entrepreneurs to be steadfast and believe in their dreams.



“People asked me questions, and I could see in their eyes the doubt of revamping this project. The question they ask me is, ‘can you do it?’ It sent a wavering fear in my spine. We have been bashed, misquoted, misrepresented, but as a torch bearer I kept focus,” he said at the launch on August 30, 2023.



“Entrepreneurs must be brave to make an impact…, the project is going to change this country and the Ada community as a whole. This is bringing serious economic benefit that the youth will enjoy,” he said.



McDan also noted that the project will employ about 7,000 youth when the final phase is completed.

According to him, the first phase of the project has so far employed 3,000 youth in Sege in the Ada West district.



“As we speak, we have employed 3,000 youth in this place, as we move to Ada East, we are employing 3,000 more. By the end of this project, we are looking at employing 7,000 youth. I have never seen a single project in this country employ so many people like this,” McDan said.



