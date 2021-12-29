We have continued to provide stable electricity to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his administration will continue to provide stable electricity to Ghanaians for both domestic and commercial purposes.

He said a number of investments have been made in the energy to ensure stable power supply.



“In the energy sector, we have continued to provide stable electricity to Ghanaians and for the first time in 9 years, VRA made a profit,” he said in a a Facebook post.



Energy Minister Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh had also said that the country would never return to the days of the erratic power supply that was christened in the local parlance ‘dumsor’

Although he admits that there are few challenges in the power sector that need to be addressed, the country would not go through that period of energy rationing due to the measures taken by this administration.



“The feedback that I am picking is that when it is even raining the lights are on,” he told TV3’s Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on Thursday November 18.



He stressed “Dumsor is never going to be back.”