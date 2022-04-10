We have enough capacity to meet desired demand – GRIDCo, ECG on 'Dumsor' claims

The reconstruction exercise will last for 11 weeks

GRIDCo, ECG refutes ‘Dumsor’ claims

Reconstruction works will not disrupt power delivery in Accra – GRIDCo, ECG



Substations in Accra to undergo reconstruction works



The Electricity Company of Ghana and Ghana Grid Company Limited have refuted claims of an imminent power crisis in the country also known as ‘Dumsor’.



This comes after GRIDCo earlier issued a statement indicating it will commence some reconstruction works on some transmission lines from April 9 to June 30, 2022.



But a joint press statement issued by GRIDCo and ECG on April 10 debunked the claims of a looming power crisis, also known as ‘Dumsor’.

“Whilst we confirm the reconstruction work on our transmission lines has commenced since Saturday, April 9, 2022, we wish to assure the public that the ongoing work will not lead to any DUMSOR," the statement said.



“For the information of the public, Phase 1 of the reconstruction exercise of the transmission line from Mallam Substation to Avenor was undertaken and successfully completed in November 2021 without any significant disturbance to power delivery in Accra and its environs,” it added.



It continued, “Phase 2 of the exercise from Achimota Substation to Avernor will similarly not disrupt power delivery in Accra. As part of measures to improve power delivery in Accra and its environs, GRIDCo and ECG have commissioned the Pokuase and Kasoa Substations.”



The two entities said the bulk supply points of Kasoa, Mallam, Accra Central, Pokuase and Achimota Substations have enough transformer capacities to meet the desired demand without any load curtailment or load shedding.



GRIDCO and ECG further reassured the general public of delivering adequate power supply while it undertakes the reconstruction works.