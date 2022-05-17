0
Menu
Business

We have enough kerosene stock for domestic needs, aviation fuel for 4 weeks – NPA

Kerosene1212.jpeg File of photo of kerosene fuel

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

IES cautions of diesel shortage in Ghana

NPA assures of enough diesel stocks

Russia-Ukraine war sanctions impacting fuel production

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has assured consumers of its ability to meet domestic demand for kerosene.

This comes after consumers have in recent times complained about the shortage of the commodity on the market.

Reacting to the development in an interview with the Daily Graphic, Communications Manager of Authority, Mohammed Abdul-Kudus said there is enough stock enough kerosene stock to last for about a year and four weeks of kerosene stock to serve the aviation industry.

He further debunked assertions of a shortage of kerosene stock across the country.

“We have enough kerosene supplies that can last for a year and about four weeks’ stock of aviation kerosene, so there can’t be any shortage at the moment,” he is quoted to have said by graphic.com.gh

Kerosene is subsidized fuel product most used for cooking and lighting in some urban and rural communities across the country.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kennedy Agyapong declares intention to contest for NPP flagbearer position
The four lost voices under Akufo-Addo
Over 15 Hearts of Oak players hospitalized as strange disease hits camp
Relocation of Abossey Okai spare parts dealers hit rock
Oliver Barker-Vormawor arrested again
Wontumi recounts losing 400 pickups, 500 excavators under Mahama
US Security Force Assistance Brigade trains GAF amidst terrorism threats
Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months
Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months
How Kwaku Frimpong plotted match-fixing scheme with Nii Amoah
Related Articles: