We have enough kerosene stock for domestic needs, aviation fuel for 4 weeks – NPA

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has assured consumers of its ability to meet domestic demand for kerosene.



This comes after consumers have in recent times complained about the shortage of the commodity on the market.

Reacting to the development in an interview with the Daily Graphic, Communications Manager of Authority, Mohammed Abdul-Kudus said there is enough stock enough kerosene stock to last for about a year and four weeks of kerosene stock to serve the aviation industry.



He further debunked assertions of a shortage of kerosene stock across the country.



“We have enough kerosene supplies that can last for a year and about four weeks’ stock of aviation kerosene, so there can’t be any shortage at the moment,” he is quoted to have said by graphic.com.gh



Kerosene is subsidized fuel product most used for cooking and lighting in some urban and rural communities across the country.