We have no affiliation with Tizaa Ghana Fund – Tesah Capital

Eugenia Basheer is Managing Director of Tesah Capital

SEC cautions investors against doing business with Tizaa Ghana Fund

Tesah Capital not affiliated with any Ponzi Scheme



Tesha Ghana is legally licensed



Tesah Capital has assured its clients that is has no affiliation with one ‘Tizaa Ghana Fund’, an unlicensed and unregulated company promising huge returns on investments.

The development comes after an earlier image containing Tesah Capital's logo was wrongly placed in the image section of an online publication.



“We wish to state categorically that Tesah Capital has no connection or relationship with Tizaa Ghana Fund. We urge the public to shed any negative impression this publication might have created about Tesah Capital,” the statement signed by Tesah Capital's Managing Director, Eugenia Basheer read.



“We [Tesah Capital] do not operate a Ponzi scheme but provide legitimate investment services and products to our customers,” it added.