We have no towing programme with GPRTU- Zoomlion replies Bright Simons

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has denied having a towing programme with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

The denial follows an assertion by IMANI AFRICA’s Vice President, Mr. Bright Simons that Zoomlion has “cut a deal with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to impose a towing insurance service on all their members without a membership ballot”



However, in a statement, Zoomlion said it found the statement by Bright Simons and the subsequent publication by Ghana Web unfortunate and repulsively regrettable especially when there was no fact-checking from Zoomlion Ghana Limited before the publications



Accra, August 11, 2022- Our attention has been drawn to a tweet by IMANI AFRICA’s Vice President, Mr. Bright Simons, which has also been published by www.ghanaweb.com on August 10, 2022 alleging that our company (Zoomlion Ghana Limited) has “cut a deal with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to impose a towing insurance service on all their members without a membership ballot” which he further alleges will take off in October 2022..



We wish to first of all state that, Zoomlion has no deal and or connection with any road towing programme with the GPRTU.

We find the tweet firstly by Bright Simons and by Ghana Web unfortunate and repulsively regrettable especially where there was no fact checking from Zoomlion Ghana Limited before the publications.



We therefore wish to demand a retraction and an apology from Bright Simons and Ghanaweb on the said publication as quickly as possible otherwise, we shall take legal action to address the matter.



Zoomlion is concentrating on transforming the waste management sector of Ghana and will not be distracted by any person or group of persons in anyway.



